Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,085 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 40.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 20.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 10,166 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth $636,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 22.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 344,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,112,000 after buying an additional 63,248 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth $2,721,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 449.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAH. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.41.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

