Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,431,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,435,000 after purchasing an additional 353,956 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,055,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23,391.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 152,280 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 355,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,606,000 after buying an additional 52,728 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $241.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.84 and a 52 week high of $266.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.66.

