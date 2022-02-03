Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $275,000 in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GAL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000.

GAL opened at $44.91 on Thursday. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $42.76 and a 1-year high of $47.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.41.

