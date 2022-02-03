Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $257,000 in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INVH. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.77.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.17. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.