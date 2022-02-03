Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Lowers Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.05.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $685,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,221 shares of company stock valued at $40,366,109. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $225.01 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.45 and a 200-day moving average of $262.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $221.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.