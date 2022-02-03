Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,273 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

COST stock opened at $522.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $231.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $531.24 and a 200-day moving average of $487.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

