Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,128,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 387.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 110,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,136,000 after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.15.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $444.16 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $470.02. The firm has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $439.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.28%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

