Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 335 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 130,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,889,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $2,039,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 26.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 35.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 144,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,762,000 after buying an additional 38,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.69.

ITW opened at $235.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.07 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

