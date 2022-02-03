Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 91 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.40.

LIN opened at $322.29 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $241.88 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $165.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.