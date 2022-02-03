Megacoin Trading 13% Higher This Week (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Megacoin has a total market cap of $162,058.04 and $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Megacoin has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.31 or 0.00292917 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00011280 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001920 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,843,436 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.