Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Short Interest Update

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,400 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 525,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mechel PAO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mechel PAO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Mechel PAO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mechel PAO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mechel PAO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

NYSE MTL traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 127,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,032. Mechel PAO has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Mechel PAO to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Mechel PAO

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

