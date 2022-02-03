Means Investment CO. Inc. Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $188.20 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

