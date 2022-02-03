Mchain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $50.00 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Mchain has traded up 60.2% against the US dollar. Mchain has a market capitalization of $38,317.45 and approximately $50.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006729 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00011405 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000554 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000086 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

Mchain (MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 80,392,425 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

