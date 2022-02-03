MCF Advisors LLC Buys 182 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 252.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $211,046,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 231.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,750,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,166,000 after buying an additional 1,222,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $102,637,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $122.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.98 and its 200-day moving average is $122.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $18,582,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 469,534 shares of company stock worth $69,590,472. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

