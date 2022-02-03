McBride (LON:MCB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $47.30

Shares of McBride plc (LON:MCB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 47.30 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 47.30 ($0.64), with a volume of 88437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.67).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 89 ($1.20) price objective on shares of McBride in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 89 ($1.20) price objective on shares of McBride in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 57.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 70.89. The stock has a market cap of £82.31 million and a P/E ratio of 6.60.

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers laundry detergent; laundry care products, such as fabric conditioners; aerosols; household cleaners, including bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multi-surface cleaners; washing up liquids; and automated dishwashing powders, gels, tablets, rinse aid, and dishwasher cleaners.

