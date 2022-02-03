Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Maximus updated its FY22 guidance to $4.00-4.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MMS traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.62. The stock had a trading volume of 12,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,311. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $74.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.37.

Get Maximus alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $504,507.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,046,797.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,767 shares of company stock worth $3,375,131 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maximus stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.