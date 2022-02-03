Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stake Reduced by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,527,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,700 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies were worth $26,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 114,413 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 168,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,112,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,696,000 after acquiring an additional 781,674 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAXN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MAXN opened at $9.59 on Thursday. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The company has a market cap of $327.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.07). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.42%. The company had revenue of $220.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

