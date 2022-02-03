Maxcoin (MAX) Price Down 1.2% This Week

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 43.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $544,308.51 and approximately $4.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,891.74 or 0.99951093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00070415 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.45 or 0.00250483 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00168454 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.89 or 0.00322120 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013593 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008738 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001534 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

