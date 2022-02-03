Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd.

Materion has increased its dividend payment by 14.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Materion has a payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Materion to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Shares of MTRN traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.20. 542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,066. Materion has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.67 and a 200 day moving average of $79.47.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $388.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.30 million. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Materion will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

