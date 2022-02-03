Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,970,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $102.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.99. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $90.75 and a 52 week high of $107.46.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

