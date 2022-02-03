Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,137.4% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 232,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,649,000 after purchasing an additional 231,180 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 94,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

VDC stock opened at $197.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $164.57 and a 1-year high of $202.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

