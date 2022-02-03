Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $2.87 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,673,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 147,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,829,000 after purchasing an additional 35,820 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 33,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $125.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.61. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

