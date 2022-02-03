Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 4,238 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:USB opened at $59.77 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.99 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.