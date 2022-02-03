Maryland Capital Management Sells 220 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Maryland Capital Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $210.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.08. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.17 and a 52 week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

