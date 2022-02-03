Maryland Capital Management Purchases 2,086 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 14.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $73.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.61. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.22 and a beta of 0.92.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $3,984,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,470 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.