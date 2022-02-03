Maryland Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Maryland Capital Management trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,728.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

NYSE:CL opened at $82.80 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.19.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.