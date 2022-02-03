Maryland Capital Management Has $398,000 Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $855,080.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,083. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RPD opened at $96.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.70 and a 200 day moving average of $116.59. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.02 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $139.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

