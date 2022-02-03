Maryland Capital Management Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $429.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $556.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $582.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.46 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down previously from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

