Maryland Capital Management Buys Shares of 71,416 iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000. Maryland Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 502.1% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000.

REET opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $30.78.

