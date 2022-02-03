Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 583,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CubeSmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 22,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

NYSE CUBE opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.43. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.41.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

