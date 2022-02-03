Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 27,228 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,228 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Equinix were worth $11,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $963,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Equinix by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Equinix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Equinix by 382.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,504 shares of company stock worth $15,244,602 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $866.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $716.55 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $783.21 and its 200 day moving average is $804.71. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

