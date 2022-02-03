Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 11,604 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,604 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $22,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 48.1% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.6% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,718,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWKS opened at $148.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.78 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.45 and its 200 day moving average is $166.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.53.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,965 shares of company stock worth $14,280,048. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

