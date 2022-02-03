Martingale Asset Management L P Has $34.80 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,112 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $34,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,414 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,055,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,167,000 after acquiring an additional 67,618 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 16,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.

NYSE MMC opened at $154.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.65 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Marc D. Oken purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

