Martingale Asset Management L P Has $14.63 Million Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,161 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $14,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 31.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 20.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Mercury General in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 154.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $52.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $55.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.96 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

