Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 72.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67,053 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $12,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 10,946.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 631.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after buying an additional 54,842 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,884,000 after buying an additional 38,991 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,556,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $4,283,633.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $800,474.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $17,884,422. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MPWR opened at $414.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.51 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $471.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $484.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.20.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

