Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 310,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 134,005 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.12% of Ameren worth $25,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 28,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.5% in the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $88.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.06 and its 200 day moving average is $85.79. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

