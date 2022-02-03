Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 76.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $1,777,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

Shares of MAR opened at $160.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.29 and a beta of 1.72. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.85 and a 1-year high of $171.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.