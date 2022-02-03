Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.13). Marker Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,691,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 142,225 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,364,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

MRKR stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.56. 295,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,587. Marker Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marker Therapeutics (MRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.