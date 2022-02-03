Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.13). Marker Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,691,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 142,225 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,364,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

MRKR stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.56. 295,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,587. Marker Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

