Markel (NYSE:MKL) Announces Earnings Results

Markel (NYSE:MKL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $17.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.93 by $1.90, Fidelity Earnings reports. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.83 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,291.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,232.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1,248.83. Markel has a twelve month low of $1,020.00 and a twelve month high of $1,343.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,363.75.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Markel stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

