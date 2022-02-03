Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Markel makes up about 6.5% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc. owned 0.15% of Markel worth $24,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,447,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 323.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,492,000 after acquiring an additional 66,622 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Markel during the second quarter worth $45,178,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 10.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,463,000 after acquiring an additional 31,917 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Markel by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,981,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,273.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,020.00 and a 52-week high of $1,343.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,232.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1,248.83.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $17.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood lowered Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,363.75.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

