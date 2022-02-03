ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.56-1.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.49.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $107.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $87.13 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.85 and its 200 day moving average is $107.11.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 40.45%.

MAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ManpowerGroup stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 114.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.