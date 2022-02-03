Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates updated its FY22 guidance to $1.98-2.10 EPS.
Shares of MANH opened at $127.58 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $110.11 and a one year high of $188.52. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.54.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.67.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.