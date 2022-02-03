Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates updated its FY22 guidance to $1.98-2.10 EPS.

Shares of MANH opened at $127.58 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $110.11 and a one year high of $188.52. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.54.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Manhattan Associates stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

