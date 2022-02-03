Makena Capital Management LLC Has $9.13 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares during the quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $9,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $249.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.94.

NYSE:AVB opened at $251.63 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.20 and a 1-year high of $257.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.97%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

