Makena Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Makena Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,185 shares during the quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Kilroy Realty worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8,031.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 434,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after buying an additional 428,937 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 775.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 44,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 39,454 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 44.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 37,217 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 120,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.63.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $66.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $57.28 and a 12 month high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

