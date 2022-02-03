Makena Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Square makes up about 2.0% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $11,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 31,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 1,693.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 16,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Square to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.60.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,941. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SQ opened at $114.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.75 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

