Makena Capital Management LLC Acquires 30,516 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 24.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,516 shares during the quarter. Post accounts for approximately 2.9% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $17,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Post by 849.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,511,000 after buying an additional 2,346,566 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Post by 547.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 453,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,958,000 after buying an additional 383,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Post by 592.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,604,000 after buying an additional 265,052 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Post by 287.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,536,000 after buying an additional 219,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Post by 11.8% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after buying an additional 138,110 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

Shares of POST stock opened at $105.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.38. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.79 and a 1 year high of $118.32.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.