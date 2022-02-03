MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNSB. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 2,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $1,685,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 19.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 42.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 23.2% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MainStreet Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

MainStreet Bancshares stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.50. MainStreet Bancshares has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

