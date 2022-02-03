Madison Wealth Management Takes Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.74 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.97. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $35.89 and a 52 week high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -341.93%.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

