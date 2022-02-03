Madison Wealth Management Purchases 1,250 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in STORE Capital by 49.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 120.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 338.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 200.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on STOR. Mizuho decreased their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $31.75 on Thursday. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.25.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

