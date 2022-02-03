Madison Wealth Management Has $2.24 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 264,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 328.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,159,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,050,000 after acquiring an additional 41,109 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 15.9% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $59.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average is $58.34. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.99 and a one year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James cut U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

